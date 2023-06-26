Tehran's attitude towards Washington not to be changed: spox.

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks on Monday in his weekly press conference.

Iran will not tie its foreign relations and national interests to the fate of relations with a specific country or a specific issue or case, he noted. "Regarding foreign relations, we will act in line with national interests."

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the US is clear, Kan'ani said, referring to the criminal behavior of the American regime with the Iranian government and the nation.

Iran's view of the US has been formed due to its hostile behaviors, he said, adding that as long as the behavior of the US towards Iran has not changed, it is natural that the attitude of the Iranian government and people towards the American government will not change.

