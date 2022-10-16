Iran too strong to surrender to US cruel sanctions, threats

From the very beginning of the recent developments in Iran, US President Joe Biden supported the riots in the country for the umpteenth time by making interventionist statements, Nasser Kan'ani said on his Instagram account.

Since he has no trustworthy advisers and no good memory, I remind him that Iran is too strong and steadfast to surrender to US's cruel sanctions and absurd threats, Kan'ani added.

He went on to say, "Neither Biden's statements nor Americans' interventions will ever surprise us, because intervention, aggression, and killing are the true nature of the American system."

"Since the coup of August 1953 until today, the anti-Iranian policies of the American government have been well recorded in our minds," the Iranian top diplomat said, noting that the US's crimes and violence can see everywhere in the world.

Addressing American politicians, Kan'ani said, "Fishing in troubled waters is your habit."

"But keep in mind that Iran is home to proud men and women. In our motherland, we talk together, we will try to heal Iran's big and small wounds, and we will stand for Iran's independence," he said.

"Of course, another failure will be added to your pile of failures," he added.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital.

The foreign-backed violent riots have also claimed dozens of lives from both security forces and ordinary people as the Western media, American politicians, and Persian-language news networks continue to provoke riots in Iran.

