IAEA chief explains status of talks to remove Iran sanctions

In a question asked about the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Rafael Grossi, IAEA Chief Grossi said that these talks are at an ‘impasse’.

Without referring to the inaction of IAEA and European Union towards JCPOA commitments, he claimed that UN Nuclear Watchdog does not have key and important information (about Iran's nuclear activities) due to the restrictions imposed in recent months on access to Iran's nuclear facilities.

The Spokesman for the US Department of State Ned Price in the past week acknowledged that Washington's focus is not on nuclear negotiations and that the US government's attention is focused on supporting the rioters.

Claiming that the efforts to revive the nuclear deal have reached another dead end, he acknowledged that the US government is no longer focused on negotiations with Iran and has instead focused on supporting the rioters.

Despite these statements of the US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley, the Russia’s Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov expressed hope for the revival of the nuclear agreement with Iran and said that there is no excuse for delaying the revival of this agreement.

