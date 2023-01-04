Iranian envoy meets with Iraqi president in Baghdad

In the meeting, Al-e Sadeghd and Rashid discussed the latest political and security developments, the expansion of bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The Iraqi presidential office said in a statement about the meeting that the two sides discussed the historical relations between the two countries, emphasizing the necessity of development in relations and expansion of constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields in order to meet the expectations of progress and prosperity of the two neighboring nations.

According to the statement, in the meeting, "Al-e Sadegh emphasized the willingness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue joint cooperation with Iraq, the willingness to promote bilateral relations in all fields and in line with serving the best interests of the two friendly countries."

