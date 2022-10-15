Iran spokesman offers condolences to Turkey over mine blast

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences to the families of the victims, Turkey's people and government after an explosion in a mine killed at 28 people and injured 11 more.
