Iran spokesman offers condolences to Turkey over mine blast

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – The spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the government of Turkey following the explosion in a mine.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences to the families of the victims, Turkey's people and government after an explosion in a mine killed at 28 people and injured 11 more.

