Useful presence of Iran President at CICA Summit

CICA pursues several major goals, one of its important goals is to create security and use the capacities of the Asian continent to resolve regional disputes without the involvement of countries outside Asia, such as Europe and the United States.

After security goals, CICA looks at welfare, and in fact, the CICA Summit pursues the two goals of security and welfare. In the field of welfare activities, this organization seeks to strengthen the economic cooperation of the member countries and considering that today, creating security is the foundation of economic investments and these investments cannot happen without security; Cika's welfare approach is considered important.

Considering the US's failures in connection with the issue of negotiations and the lack of will in this country to cancel the sanctions against Iran and return to the JCPOA, as well as the inability of European countries to convince the US to fulfill its obligations, at this point, paying attention and focusing on neutralizing the sanctions becomes doubly important. Iran's president does; Therefore, attending regional summits such as Shanghai and SICA can provide Iran with this goal.

Considering that Iran seeks to strengthen its relations with neighboring countries in the framework of the "Look East" approach, it can take advantage of its presence in CICA in multilateral and bilateral dimensions. In the multilateral dimension, cooperation with CICA member countries, and in the bilateral dimension, mutual cooperation with these countries can be desired.

In economic fields such as transportation, energy, trade and agriculture, the Islamic Republic of Iran and these countries can cooperate with each other and use the existing capacities. As a country with a completely unique political geography and a bridge connecting Central Asia and the Caucasus to Europe, East Asia and Africa, Iran is very important for these fields and CICA members because some of these countries are landlocked and therefore Using Iran's transportation lines is very important for them.

At the same time, some of these countries are present on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and we can follow sea transportation with these countries and consider sea, land, and rail transportation as combined transportation.

In the trade sector, the large market of these countries is important for Iran, which seeks to export non-oil goods, and the existence of a large Iranian market is important for CICA member countries in order to strengthen Iran's trade cooperation with these countries.

In the energy sector, some of these countries, such as Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, are exporters of energy, oil and gas, and some are also importers of energy, and we can have very good exchanges in this field in a bilateral, multilateral and mixed form. On the other hand, the issue of gas and oil swap with countries that are interested in using their capacity in Iran is important, which can lead to good results.

Russia and Turkey are Eurasian countries, part of these countries are located in Europe and part in Asia, and they are also members of CICA, and it can be said that this organization is not a purely Asian institution, but due to the presence of countries such as Turkey, Russia and Kazakhstan in This organization is considered a Eurasian country.

Iran can have very good cooperation in the way of strategic cooperation with Russia, according to the 20-year strategic agreement, and this cooperation will definitely help the security and stability of the region and remove the risk of war and conflict in the region. so that the investor can attend safely.

In addition, usually in CICA meetings, some issues such as the issue of terrorism, which threatens the security of the region, and the issue of the future of Afghanistan, due to its influence on the security of the region and Asia, are likely to be raised. In addition, although the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia takes place in the geographical region of Europe, This region is very close to Asian countries and can create insecurity in the region of Asian countries and cause instability.

All in all, therefore, the presence of Mr. Dr. Raisi in this meeting showed the interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran in participating in regional alliances for the development of economic cooperation with the aim of strengthening the economy and neutralizing sanctions.