  1. Economy
Nov 2, 2022, 6:30 PM

Iran, Kazakhstan ink MoU in agriculture

Iran, Kazakhstan ink MoU in agriculture

TEHRAN, Nov. 2 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture cooperation.

The MoU was inked in the areas of Agriculture, Trade, Industry, Logistics, and Transportation during the visit of  Serik Zhumangarin, the new Acting Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and accompanying delegation to Tehran.

The two countries’ efforts to increase bilateral trade to around $1 billion are based on the agreements of the presidents of the two countries.

Both sides called for introducing the authorized staff to operationalize the agreement in the fields of transit and wheat swap within the next two weeks.

Minister of Agricultural Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad and Kazakhstan's Serik Zhumangarin were present at the signing ceremony of the MoU.

AMK/5622775

News Code 193185

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News