Iran, Kazakhstan ink MoU in agriculture

The MoU was inked in the areas of Agriculture, Trade, Industry, Logistics, and Transportation during the visit of Serik Zhumangarin, the new Acting Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and accompanying delegation to Tehran.

The two countries’ efforts to increase bilateral trade to around $1 billion are based on the agreements of the presidents of the two countries.

Both sides called for introducing the authorized staff to operationalize the agreement in the fields of transit and wheat swap within the next two weeks.

Minister of Agricultural Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad and Kazakhstan's Serik Zhumangarin were present at the signing ceremony of the MoU.

