Muslims must establish unity, solidarity in practice

Speaking on the auspicious birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S) and Sixth Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet Imam Jafar Sadiq (PBUH) and the Unity Week in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief called on all Muslims throughout the world to forge unity and amity practically.

Turning to the formation of government in Lebanon, he said, “We insist on government formation as soon as possible.”

Egarding the maritime border demarcation, Nasrallah stated, “We are before decisive hours not days, the state is the one responsible to announce its official stance.”

Once a delegation is dispatched to Naqoura, then “we say a deal was signed; with reservations on the nomination of “deal”.”

“When the Lebanese side announces the approval of the deal, then we consider that things are done.”

When the deal text will be published, everyone can approach the deal and its results with the responsibility required to judge it positively or negatively, he continued.

“We are before a new experience of cooperation between state officials that was met with popular support.”

Nasrallah said that Lebanon will be able to achieve this great accomplishment at time when no one is concerned about its rights.

Nasrallah said after the drones issue, we didn’t need to send any more drones or make maneuvers as the goal was to make the enemy understand that the Resistance is serious.

He said that Resistance fighters sacrifices and exerted efforts for years which bore fruit in few months.

Nasrallah added, "To us, our sea extends to Gaza, and when Palestine is liberated, we will not disagree with our Palestinian brothers on maritime borders demarcation."

He ddressed Lebanese Resistance fighters and said, "You’ll remain on your readiness, vigilance and measures until we see with our own eyes that the deal was signed, and after the deal is another day."

What’s going on in the West Bank is percussive to the Zionist entity and all its political forces, he said, adding that Resistance today in West Bank needs all ways of political, media and popular solidarity.

Nasrallah said that the Resistance in West Bank is able to change equations, hopes are pinned on it.

Turning to Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas decision to establish relations with Syria, Nasrallah reiterated that Hamas decision on strengthening the relations with Syria is a courageous, wise and sound decision.

