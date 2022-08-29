Hezbollah warns Zionists over Karish Gas Field again (+VIDEO)

The video which is named "You only have a few days", shows that Hezbollah completely monitors the Zionist regime's vessels which are stationed on the border of Lebanon and Occupied Palestine for gas extraction.

The Zionist regime was planning on extracting gas from the Karish field but due to the fear of Hezbollah's warnings, the regime postponed the action.

Hezbollah Resistance Movement Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in early August said that Hezbollah does not rule out going to war with Israel over the regime’s attempts at impinging on Lebanon’s natural resources.

Nasrallah made the remarks on Sunday night amid a maritime dispute that escalated in early July after the Israeli regime moved vessels into the Karish Gas Field, which lies in Lebanon’s territorial waters.

Given the entrance of Israeli vessels into the waters, he said, “Hezbollah’s leadership discussed the options in front of the country,” adding that “there is a 50 percent chance that [the situation] could be resolved and a 50 percent chance that the situation could advance towards war.”

