Nasrallah to deliver speech on Friday

Nasrallah's speech will be delivered on the occasion of Marty's Day at 14:30 local time (16:00 Tehran time).

Annually, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance marks Martyr’s Day, on the 11th of November. A martyr, who sacrifices his life to safeguard his homeland’s causes, sovereignty, and freedom; deserves to be celebrated every day and every moment. Hezbollah’s pervasive culture of martyrdom has been sustained since its establishment, in the 19880s, in the aftermath of the Zionist occupation of the Lebanese south.

