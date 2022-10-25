People in Gaza to hold massive rally in support for Nablus

In a press conference held at the Office of Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, in Gaza, which was attended by representatives of all Palestinian national groups, Palestinian Resistance groups called on the people of Gaza to hold a massive rally in solidarity with the citizens of Nablus, who have been besieged by the Zionist forces, and to support the Resistance forces in the West Bank and the occupied Al-Quds.

Accordingly, one of the leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Khalid Batash said that the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement will announce mourning and a general strike to show solidarity with the besieged residents of Gaza.

The rallies and strikes are a response to the Zionist regime's forces' recent series of raids across the occupied West Bank and martyred at least five Palestinians and injuring over 20 others on Tuesday morning.

The new fatalities took place early Tuesday when Israeli forces attacked several neighborhoods in the Old City of Nablus as well as a town north of Ramallah.

The raid on Nablus led to four fatalities among Palestinians while a fifth one was killed during an attack by Israeli forces on Nabi Saleh town north of Ramallah. The Palestinian martyred in Nabi Saleh was a teenager shot in the chest by Israeli forces' live fire.

MA/5617061