Lebanese parliament fails to elect new president again

Lebanese lawmakers once again failed on Thursday to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun.

Michel Moawad obtained 42 votes, but this result is still far from the 86 votes necessary to be elected in the first round.

Fifty-five deputies abstained.

The next meeting has been planned for October 24.

In the previous meeting of the parliament, none of the presidential candidates could get the majority of votes.

Michel Aoun's successor is yet to be decided in the meetings of the partliament.

