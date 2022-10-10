NATO, EU react to Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities

Criticizing Russia’s airstrikes on many infrastructures in Ukraine on Monday, Stoltenberg in a tweet said that he had spoken with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

He added that NATO will continue supporting the Ukrainian people.

European allies roundly condemned Russian airstrikes that hit Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.

European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell also in a tweet condemned Russia’s attacks on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. "We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way,” Borrell tweeted Monday.

Russia launched missile strikes on a series of infrastructure targets across Ukraine on Monday a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

Speaking after the launch of the airstrikes on the Ukrainian cities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Monday morning's series of missile strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure was in retaliation for its "terrorist action" against Russian territory.

MNA/