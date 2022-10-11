US calls for peace talks on Ukraine hypocritical: Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the statement in response to comments by National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

According to Zakharova, the administration of US President Joe Biden continues to send contradictory signals, where speculation about the "Russian nuclear threat" is mixed with assurances that the US is interested in a prompt settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means. In this regard, Zakharova cited Kirby's statement in an interview with ABC that the US would like a prompt settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by diplomatic means. At the same time, Kirby asserted that Russia was preventing the start of negotiations and doesn’t show any signals that it’s ready for that.

"The representative of the National Security Council, who refused, by the way, to comment on the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, in an interview with one of the leading American TV channels said that ‘the beginning of peace negotiations’ is hindered by Russia. Such rhetoric is voiced in the context of large-scale arms supplies to the pro-Nazi Ukrainian regime, which Washington doesn’t seem to think of stopping, despite the antics of its unhinged client in Kyiv," the diplomat said, according to TASS.

"Nothing but hypocrisy and a poorly disguised attempt to fight further to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us is behind these false calls for peace," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman said Russia would achieve its goals. She also said Russia is open to diplomacy and the conditions are well-known.

"The longer Washington encourages Kyiv's belligerence, not hindering, but encouraging terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs, the more problematic it will be to find diplomatic ways to resolve the situation," Zakharova said.

MNA/PR