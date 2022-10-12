Russia's FSB says Ukraine MoD behind Crimean bridge blast

In a statement on Wednesday, the FSB said that the organizers of the attack were the Directorate's head Kirill Budanov, as well as its "employees and agents.”

The FSB also said that “the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethene film and was shipped from the [Ukrainian] seaport of Odesa to Bulgaria's Ruse in early August”.

According to the FSB, control over the movement of cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal scheme was carried out by a Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate employee who presented himself as Ivan Ivanovich. He used both a virtual anonymous number purchased on the Internet and registered to Ukrainian citizen Sergey Vladimirovich Andreichenko for coordination, Sputnik reported.

“Five citizens of Russia, as well as three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, who participated in the preparation of the crime, have been detained”, according to the statement.

The FSB added that the investigation into the attack is underway and that “all organizers and accomplices, including foreigners, will be held accountable in accordance with Russian law.”

MP/PR