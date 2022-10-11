Explosions heard in Kyiv region, air defense activated

On Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council, confirmed that Moscow conducted precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine earlier in the day in an apparent response to a terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge that took place last week.

Putin pointed out that the terrorist attack against the bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia was designed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure.

According to him, Kyiv has put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered any longer.

The followings are the latest developments:

Explosions heard in Vinnytsia, Rovno, Krivoy Rog

Explosions occurred in the central-western Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia and the Black Sea coastal region of Odesa on Tuesday morning, according to Ukrainian media.

The explosions occurred after air raid alerts went off throughout the country.

Explosions were also reported in Ukraine's Rivne, Krivoy Rog, and the Kyiv Region on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian media reported.

The air defense system is believed to be operating in the Kyiv region, according to media reports.

According to local media, missile strikes were also reported in the Zhytomyr region.

Explosions reported in Odesa region

Explosions have been heard in the Odesa Region, the Ukrainian news website Strana reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that more than 300 settlements across the country were cut off from power supply.

The above video is emerging on social media of apparent strikes in the port city of Odessa.

Drone attack hits Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant

Vinnytsia region governor announced a drone attack on Ladyzhinskaya thermal power plant, Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday.

The video shows footage of the aftermaths of the bombing of the Ladyzhinskaya TTP in the Vinnytsia region.

Air sirens going off all over Ukraine

Air raid alerts went off in Kyiv and a number of other Ukrainian regions on Tuesday morning, media reported.

Russia has launched missile strikes on military infrastructure and storage sites in Zaporizhzhia, with 16 explosions reported by a local official, according to RT.

ZZ/