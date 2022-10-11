  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2022, 3:10 PM

Russian Embassy reacts to Zionist PM claims over Ukraine

Russian Embassy reacts to Zionist PM claims over Ukraine

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a statement in reaction to the claims of Yair Lapid, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, about the developments in Ukraine.

"We heard words of “strong condemnation” from the Israeli officials of “Russian attacks on the civilian population” of the cities of Ukraine," said the statement released by the Russian embassy.

The statement came in reaction to Lapid who had twitted, "I strongly condemn the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. I send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people." 

Russian embassy went on to say that Israel chose to stand silent during eight years of ongoing Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilians of Donbas, to turn a blind eye to the recent murderous Ukrainian attack on a refugee convoy in the Kharkiv region, monstrous murders of civilians by Neo-nazi Azovs in Kupyansk and other Ukrainian cities, the vicious murder of a Russian journalist Darya Dugina, recent Ukrainian terror attack on the Crimean Bridge as well as other numerous horrific and unpunished crimes of the Kyiv regime.

RHM/PR

News Code 192321
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192321/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News