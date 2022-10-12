NATO waiting for shot to be fired in world to intervene

Speaking in an interview with Sputnik, Velayati pointed out to several international issues including Tehran-Moscow relations, regional cooperation, Iran's trade partnership with China in economic organizations, and NATO military alliance policies.

"Russian-Iranian relations are very good, high-level and strategic, and are heading for expansion in this sensitive period," Velayati stated, adding that the world today is shaped based on regional cooperation, and not based on the international situation that some have always hoped for.

"The Caucasus region has a special sensitivity among the neighboring countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and therefore we have more sensitivity and caution towards this part of our neighboring regions," he noted.

Referring to the crisis in Syria and Libya, Velayati called for preserving the areas of common influence between Iran, Russia and Turkey, so that the situation does not escalate in some other sensitive points in the region due to negligence.

He also referred to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, saying that the Shanghai Organization, which brings together many countries in Asia and a few of Eastern Europe, is an effective organization from a practical point of view, as it has progressed well in a a short time since its founding.

