US, Europe running out of weapons to send to Ukraine

“I’m greatly concerned. Unless we have new production, which takes months to ramp up, we’re not going to have the ability to supply the Ukrainians,” Dave Des Roches, an associate professor and senior military fellow at the US National Defense University told CNBC.

Europe is running low too. “The military stocks of most [European NATO] member states have been, I wouldn’t say exhausted, but depleted in a high proportion, because we have been providing a lot of capacity to the Ukrainians,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said earlier this month.

In August, the Defense Ministry source confirmed to Britain's leading newspaper, the Sunday Times that the UK’s financial support for Ukraine’s military is feared to run out by the end of 2022.

The British government has already allocated more than £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in military aid to Ukraine but the financial support is now running low. Whoever leads the country as the next UK prime minister "will have to deal with strained public finances and declining public enthusiasm for a protracted conflict," the source told the paper.

MP/PR