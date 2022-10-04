Liz Truss says she is a "huge Zionist"

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss made the comments when she was attending the Conservative Friends of Israel event held at the Tory Party’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday.

Tuss said she is ‘a huge Zionist and a supporter of Israel’ who fully intended to ‘take the UK-Israel relationship from strength to strength,’ media have reported.

She also stressed that the UK government and the occupying Israeli regime will make every effort together to not allow Iran to acquire alleged nuclear weapons, something that Iran has strongly rejected and confirmed by the UN nuclear watchdog so many times before.

