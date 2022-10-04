  1. Politics
Liz Truss says she is a "huge Zionist"

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The UK prime minister described herself as a ‘huge Zionist’ and assured the Israeli regime about the Iranian nuclear program.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss made the comments when she was attending the Conservative Friends of Israel event held at the Tory Party’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday.

Tuss said she is ‘a huge Zionist and a supporter of Israel’ who fully intended to ‘take the UK-Israel relationship from strength to strength,’ media have reported.

She also stressed that the UK government and the occupying Israeli regime will make every effort together to not allow Iran to acquire alleged nuclear weapons, something that Iran has strongly rejected and confirmed by the UN nuclear watchdog so many times before. 

