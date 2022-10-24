US trying to stir up conflict between Taliban, Iran

Kazemi Qomi said that "America's attempt to engage the Taliban with Iran, America's policies to increase insecurity in the region, along with the failure to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, are among Iran's challenges in dealing with Afghanistan."

"None of the countries in the region, even Pakistan, has the attraction and capacity to accept immigrants as the Islamic Republic, and no country is as affected by the developments in Afghanistan as Iran does," the Iranian envoy added.

"In the new academic year, 520,000 Afghan students are studying in Iranian schools," the diplomat added.

" The US failed in Iraq, but their departure from this country was planned and they are trying to prevent the influence of China, Russia, and Iran in the country by creating proxy wars and supporting Takfiri groups," he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Referring to the conspiracies of the enemies regarding Iranphobia and Afghanistanphobia, Kazemi Qomi emphasized that in such a situation, it is necessary to help the unity of the two countries, especially the ethnic groups and religions inside Afghanistan.

"Unless the situation in Afghanistan is somehow stable in social, political, and economic dimensions, we see the continued presence of Afghan nationals in Iran," he said.

