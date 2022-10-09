Iran's relations with Taliban hinge on their behavior

Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament, made the comments in a meeting with the head of UNAMA office in Iran.

"The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Taliban hinge on their behavior with the people of Afghanistan and their interaction with various ethnic and political groups in the formation of an inclusive government," Rahimi Jahanabadi said.

He added that "Our current policy is to provide every assistance to the people of Afghanistan in order to prevent humanitarian catastrophe there."

The Iranian lawmaker added that Iran is in no rush to recognize the Taliban and will remain waiting for the practical actions of today's rulers of Afghanistan in abiding by their national and international commitments.

"It is necessary for all countries in the region and the international community to cooperate to prevent the spread of the crisis in Afghanistan," he further noted.

The head of the UNAMA office in Iran, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic for accepting and supporting millions of Afghan refugees and said "The Taliban must respect international law in order to be recognized."

