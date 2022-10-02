  1. Politics
Swiss police arrest rioters in front of Iran embassy

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Swiss police have used rubber bullets to disperse anti-Iran rioters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern.

Media said on Sunday that Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse the violent anti-Iranian government protesters who had gathered illegally around the premises

The two protesters who entered the embassy's grounds were detained, according to police in the Swiss capital, Associated Press reported.

Police said they used rubber bullets after several other rioters at the unauthorized demonstration tried following the two men who had first entered the embassy's yard and also attempted to access the premises.

It wasn't immediately clear if more rioters were detained, the AP report added.

