Enemies sought to hinder Iran's progress with recent riots

Hojjat ul-Islam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the fourth session of the Supreme Council for the Promotion and Development of the Culture of Sacrifice and Martyrdom in Tehran on Sunday.

In his speech at the event, the president urged for transferring the knowledge and culture of martyrdom and sacrifice to the young generation to foil the enemy's plots to deceive the young generation.

Raeisi pointed to the recent riots in the country fomented by the enemies of the revolution after the announcement of the death of a young Iranian lady, saying that "While the issue of MS Amini's death is being fully and accurately followed up on in Iran and all officials have emphasized to pursue the matter, the enemy is trying to deflect public opinion in an extensive media warfare."

He criticized the western countries for remaining silent towards the mass killing of Afghan women in terrorist attacks while waging widespread propaganda against Iran after the saddening death of a young Iranian lady, which is still under investigation.

The president highlighted that the enemy intends to foment riots in Iran to prevent the country from progressing and said, "when the Islamic Republic was overcoming economic problems and becoming more active in the region and the world [signaling the failure of sanctioning capaign], the enemies arrived in the scene seeking to isolate the country, but they have failed in this new conspiracy as well."

