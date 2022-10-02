IRGC cheif calls on youth not to be deceived by enemy plots

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami spoke about the recent attempts of enemies who are after creating insecurity in Iran.

In recent days, all evil enemies in the world ignited a media war against the Islamic Republic of Iran to compensate for their past failures, General Salami said.

The enemies consider Iran as a barrier against their conspiracies, Salami said, calling on Iranian youth not to be deceived by the enemy.

Addressing the American, British, and Saudi media who are operating a psychological war against the Iranian young generation, Salami underlined that the young people, who were affected by the psychological operations of the enemies, will stand on the front line of the fight against the plots.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Hossein Salami said that the Iranian nation has overcome pressures and sanctions.

The power of the United States, in comparison to 30 years ago, has been weakened, elsewhere in his remarks, he said, adding that the Americans are weak and failed, he noted.

