Conflicting move of Iran enemies 'shameful': FM Spox.

It is a shameful conflicting act that the official spokespersons and high-ranking government officials, who wanted to bring the Iranian people to their knees through the policy of "maximum pressure" and "devastating and crushing sanctions", today express their sadness and advocacy for the Iranian nation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote in his Twitter account.

It is even more contradictory that their media encourages street riots, and destruction, inciting ethnic motives, but they chant "life" for the people of Iran!, Kan’ani said.

The hypocrisy of the enemy of the Iranian nation has no end, he added.

Protests have broken out in several Iranian cities over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died at the hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran, where she and a group of others were receiving educational training on dress code rules.

Despite Iranian officials’ clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent street protests have led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property and sanctities.

