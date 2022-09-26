People of Tehran hold rallies slamming recent unrests in Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – People of Tehran staged rallies on Sunday to denounce recent riots in the country, in which several security forces were killed.

This gathering is in fact a response to days of nationwide street violence and riots that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died on September 16 days after she was taken into a police station. The demonstrators here say while they sympathize with Mahsa's death, they don't want the violent protests to go on.