Norway envoy summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

During the meeting, Iran's strong protest was conveyed to the Norwegian envoy.

It was also stressed that the non-constructive statements of the Norwegian Parliament Speaker about the recent riots in Iran are considered interference in the internal affairs of the country.

The Norwegian ambassador also said in this meeting that he will convey Tehran's message as soon as possible.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also summoned Britain’s ambassador to Tehran to express Tehran’s protest over hostile attempts by London-base Persian-language television channels to further instigate deadly riots that have erupted in several Iranian cities over the death of a young woman, who died at the hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran.

“In response to the hostile atmosphere being created by the London-based Farsi-language media outlets against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UK ambassador [Simon Shercliff] was summoned yesterday by the foreign ministry’s Director General for Western Europe,” the ministry announced in a statement released on Sunday.

It added that a strongly-worded note of protest was lodged to the British diplomat over London’s hosting the media, which have fiercely sought in recent days to provoke protests and incite riots against the Iranian government.

The statement went on to stress that such bids amount to interference in Iran’s internal affairs and violate the country’s national sovereignty

Violent protests have broken out in several Iranian cities over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died at the hospital days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran, where she and a group of others were receiving educational training on dress code rules.

Despite Iranian officials’ clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent street protests have led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property and sanctities.

