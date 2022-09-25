Palestinian youth martyred by Zionist occupiers in Nablus

The Palestinian news sources added that three other Palestinians were also wounded by the shootings.

The forces of the Zionist regime also arrested two other youths in these clashes, according to the reports.

Media sources reported on Saturday that a Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Zionist regime’s occupation forces near the settlement of Gilad, south of Nablus.

Zionist sources also reported two Zionist troops were injured in the martyrdom-seeking operation that took place near the settlement of Gilad.

News sources on Saturday also reported that Palestinian Resistance forces have launched a new anti-Zionist operation in the West Bank.

Local sources also announced that fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinians and Zionist troops after the Israeli regime forces raided the Balata camp.

