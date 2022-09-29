12 Palestinians injured during Zionists raid on WB

Among the injured, 5 people were injured by war bullets and 2 people were injured by plastic bullets, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent's statement.

Five Palestinians were also injured by tear gas fired by the Israeli regime's troops, the statement added.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses also reported that the Zionist soldiers raided Palestinian houses in the city of Dura.

Palestinian youths confronted the Zionists by throwing stones.

Palestinian sources also announced on Thursday a nationwide strike in the West Bank for the second consecutive day in mourning for the martyrs of Jenin.

