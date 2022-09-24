2 Zionists injured in Palestinian martyrdom-seeking operation

Media sources reported on Saturday that a Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Zionist regime’s occupation forces near the settlement of Gilad, south of Nablus.

Zionist sources also reported that the martyrdom-seeking operation that took place near the settlement of Gilad resulted in the injury of two Zionist troops.

News sources on Saturday also reported that Palestinian Resistance forces have launched a new anti-Zionist operation in the West Bank.

Palestinians opened fire again at Zionist soldiers in the Balata camp in the east of Nablus on Saturday morning.

Local sources announced that fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinians and Zionist troops after the Israeli regime forces raided the Balata camp.

