  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2022, 6:30 PM

2 Zionists injured in Palestinian martyrdom-seeking operation

2 Zionists injured in Palestinian martyrdom-seeking operation

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Two Zionist soldiers were injured in the martyrdom-seeking operation of a Palestinian youth in the south of Nablus.

Media sources reported on Saturday that a Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Zionist regime’s occupation forces near the settlement of Gilad, south of Nablus.

Zionist sources also reported that the martyrdom-seeking operation that took place near the settlement of Gilad resulted in the injury of two Zionist troops.

News sources on Saturday also reported that Palestinian Resistance forces have launched a new anti-Zionist operation in the West Bank.

Palestinians opened fire again at Zionist soldiers in the Balata camp in the east of Nablus on Saturday morning.

Local sources announced that fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinians and Zionist troops after the Israeli regime forces raided the Balata camp.

RHM/5596650

News Code 191786
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191786/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News