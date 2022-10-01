Israeli forces martyr a Palestinian teen in Occupied Lands

The Ministry of Health of Palestine announced on Saturday evening that a youth named "Khaled Damdoum", 8 years old, was shot in the neck by Zionist regime’s army forces and died in Al-Aizriya settlement located in the eastern Occupied Lands.

Palestinian media also reported that two other Palestinian youths were wounded by Israeli forces in this settlement.

One of the wounded was taken to Al-Maqassed Hospital in Abu Dis, and the Zionist regime’s forces prevented the rescue forces from reaching the place to transport the second injured whose condition is said to be critical.

MA/FNA14010709000730