Iran, Qatar sign world's largest saffron trade agreement

The agreement was reached during the meeting of Qatari Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Iran’s Ambassador to Doha Hamidreza Dehghani.

In the meeting, which was attended by some officials and businessmen of the two countries, Qatar's finance minister emphasized his country's support for trade relations with Iran and added that Qatar is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of saffron processing according to international standards.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, called for the development of Tehran-Doha economic relations.

Following this meeting, a commercial contract for the transfer and processing of 200 tons of Iranian saffron with an initial value of 300 million dollars was concluded between Iranian and Qatari businessmen.

According to this contract, the first shipment of Iranian saffron will be sent to Qatar on October 1, 2022.

MP/5592881