Iran-Qatar trade exchange stands at around $114 m

Morteza Emadi said that from the beginning of the current Iranian year, starting on March 21, the trade exchange between Iran and Qatar has stood at 113,723,071 dollars.

He went on to say that the export value reached 79,797,509 dollars while the import value stood at 33,925,562 dollars.

The trade volume between the Islamic Republic and the Arab state stood at 611,600 tons in terms of weight, he noted.

Whereas the export share was 603,297 tons, the import share was 8,303 tons, he further noted.

