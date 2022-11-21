  1. Economy
Nov 21, 2022, 4:20 PM

Iran-Qatar trade exchange stands at around $114 m

Iran-Qatar trade exchange stands at around $114 m

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said on Monday that the trade exchange between Iran and Qatar has reached around $114 million.

Morteza Emadi said that from the beginning of the current Iranian year, starting on March 21, the trade exchange between Iran and Qatar has stood at 113,723,071 dollars.

He went on to say that the export value reached 79,797,509 dollars while the import value stood at 33,925,562 dollars.

The trade volume between the Islamic Republic and the Arab state stood at 611,600 tons in terms of weight, he noted.

Whereas the export share was 603,297 tons, the import share was 8,303 tons, he further noted.

AMK/IRIB3644713

News Code 193909

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News