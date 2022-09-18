4 Iranian car models to be assembled in Venezuela

The Venezuelan President made the remarks at the Industrial Scientific and Technological Expofair Iran-Venezuela, adding that “these are vehicles that will allow economic savings for the population, vehicles with 7 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers and will be sold between 12 and 16 dollars.”

“Venezuela will assemble four models of Iranian vehicles in the country through the company Veniranuto,” he stated, according to the Europa Press news agency.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that “medical equipment for hemodialysis developed with 100% Iranian technology will arrive in Venezuela in the coming months.”

The exhibition kicked off this Thursday and will be open to the public until next Monday, September 19.

The event will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and different business roundtables will be held for Iranian and Venezuelan companies, with the aim of expanding trade relations between Venezuela and Iran.

