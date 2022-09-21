US, Qatar discuss diplomacy toward Iran

Saying that he had an excellent interview with the top Qatari diplomat, Malley tweeted that they have discussed regional issues, in particular diplomacy toward Iran.

"Always thankful for Qatar’s constructive role," the American envoy added.

Malley's emphasis on "diplomacy towards Iran" has been raised while Joe Biden's administration, despite the rhetoric about being ready to return to JCPOA, continues to refuse to take the necessary decisions in order to implement its obligations and revive the agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterparts also met and held talks on Monday on the sidelines of their visit to New York.

The two sides discussed the bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments and also issues of mutual interests.

