Expansion of Iran-Qatar relations shows deepening friendship

Speaking in his meeting with the Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday evening, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian restated that expansion of relations between Iran and Qatar shows the deepening of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two side discussed the bilateral ties, latest regional and international developments and also issues of mutual interests.

Qatari foreign minister, for his turn, emphasized the expansion of relations between the two countries of Iran and Qatar in all fields.

Amir-Abdollahian accompanies Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi who left Tehran for New York at the head of a high-ranking political delegation on Monday to attend the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

