Iran, Qatar to hold conf. on trade, investment development

Organized by the Qatar Development Bank, the Qatar Embassy in Tehran, and the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, a conference on Iran-Qatatr trade and investment will be held from March 7 to 8, the Director General of the Arab and African Bureau of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Farzad Piltan said.

More than 200 Iranian companies and 20 Qatari large trade and investment companies will attend the conference, according to Piltan.

A group of economic and commercial officials from Iran and Qatr will be present at the event, he said.

In addition to introducing opportunities for the development of commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries, the representatives of the Iranian and Qatari private companies are supposed to discuss the development strategies of these cooperations, he added.

