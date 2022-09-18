Gaining economic benefit Iran aim of its membership in SCO

Mehdi Safari said on Sunday that the Organization, with its new members, can be turned from a regional organization into a global organization.

Pointing to the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Safari referred to the amicable bilateral relations between Iran and Uzbekistan and added that about 18 important cooperation documents were inked between Iranian and Uzbek officials.

During the visit of the Iranian president to the Republic of Uzbekistan, the president of Uzbekistan called on Iran to invest in this country in the field of new technologies in line with strengthening mutual ties.

In addition, a very good agreement was reached between the two sides in the field of importing energy into Uzbekistan from the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian deputy foreign minister put the current value of Iran’s trade with Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states at more than $9 billion, which is related to the various fields ranging from energy, export of goods, technical and engineering services to the transfer of technology.

With Iran’s membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCI), all Central Asian states will have access to the open seas.

Iran will also pursue defense issues at the Organization but Iran’s economic benefit from the Organization is the main aim of the country behind its membership, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy added.

