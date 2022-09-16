Iran-made products exhibition kicks off in Caracas

The Iran-made products exhibition was opened with the presence of Maduro and Venezuelan ministers of Electricity, Agriculture, Trade, Health, Science and Technology as well as the Iranian envoy to Venezuela.

Holding the exhibition is aimed at boosting technological interactions between Tehran and Caracas.

On Tuesday, representatives of more than 82 knowledge-based firms traveled to Caracas with the aim of exchanging experiences and holding meetings.

The companies are active in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, health, pharmaceuticals, information and communications technology, agriculture, and machinery.

On the second day of the trip, an exclusive exhibition of Iranian knowledge-based and creative products was held, which was attended by Venezuelan ministers of industry, ICT, agriculture, health, and science and 350 representatives of technology companies.

Last month, in a meeting with Venezuela's Minister of Science, Gabriela Jimenez, Sourena Sattari, Iranian scientist, inventor, and vice president for science and technology announced the visit of 75 Iranian knowledge-based companies to this country.

On June 20, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered his economic cabinet to “immediately design, start and install” a technological industrial park “twinned” with Iran for the development of food, health, and education.

The president affirmed that Iran undertook with his Government to “transfer” all its knowledge for the “comprehensive development” of these matters.

