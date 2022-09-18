Large Russian trade delegation to arrive in Tehran tomorrow

Omid Ghalibaf, the Ministry of Industries and Mines of Iran's spokesman stated that a delegation of 65 Russian companies consisting of 100 people will start their negotiations in Tehran tomorrow (Monday).

Ghalibaf added that the Russian business people will remain in Tehran for three days, adding that the Iranian business people will hold a total of 750 meetings with representatives of Russian companies in Tehran.

Emphasizing Iran and Russia's resolve to deepen trade relations, the spokesman of the Iranian ministry said, according to the announcement of the Russian Expo Center, more than 10 other large business delegations will travel to Iran until the end of this year.

He further explained that the field of activity of Russian companies which are in the trade delegation includes food and agriculture industries (grains), confectionery and chocolate, aquatics, equipment and machinery for food and agriculture industries, medicine and medical equipment, glass and crystals, metal industries, telecommunication and radio systems, energy and recycling.

Ghalibaf added that the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and members of chambers of commerce across the country as well as knowledge-based companies will be in charge of negotiators with the Russian trade delegation.

In a meeting with president Ebrahim Raeisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that managers of 85 big Russian companies would travel to Tehran.

