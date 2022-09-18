Iran to become SCO’s transit gateway: official

Majidreza Hariri made the comments in an interview with Iranian media on Sunday afternoon and stated that the geographical location of Iran lays the ground for considering Iran as a western gate of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and can be a transit route connecting member countries of the Organization.

Stating that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established with the military and security goals, he put the current number of its members at eight.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hariri pointed to the trade relations of the member countries of SCO, and noted that Russia and China do their trade exchanges with their national currency, so that Iran can take advantage of this method and opportunity, because, this Organization provides a lot of potentials to create opportunities for cooperation.

India and China are recognized as highly energy-consuming countries, and Iran and Russia possess the largest fossil fuel reserves which will make energy transactions easier by establishing cooperation through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Hariri emphasized.

In addition, Russia and China have bilateral exchanges with each other, which provides the basis for the development of relations between the member countries, the Chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce added.

