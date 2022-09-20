Iran, Qatar to establish joint transport office

Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, at the head of a delegation met with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development in Tehran.

In the meeting, Iran and Qatar transport ministers agreed to establish a joint transport office in order to develop transport ties in maritime, aviation, and transit sectors and to follow up on the removal of barriers.

The two sides further discussed cooperation during the World Cup and the facilitation of Iranians' residence during the event.

The representative of the Iran Ministry of Sport and Youth informed of the allocation of 7500 tickets on the part of Qatar to Iran for each match at the World Cup.

Iran's exports from Bushehr and Deyr Ports to Qatar Ports have had a 20 percent increase during the first 6 months of the year, officials mentioned.

Previously, during the meeting of Iran and Qatar Ministers of transport in Kish Island on 10 and 11 April, the minutes of joint cooperation in six areas were signed between Iran and Qatar.

MNA/