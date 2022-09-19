Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 19

Arman-e Emrooz:
Last opportunity for reviving JCPOA
Ettela'at:
Kyrgyzstan drone attacks on Tajikistan leave 39 killed
Raeisi says no difference between Trump, Biden administration
Iran:
President Raeisi head to New York to attend UNGA meeting
Javan:
Bagheri Kani accompanies Raeisi on visit to New York
Raeisi says Iran has right to demand guarantees
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Palestinian Resistance downs Israeli regime spy drone
Raeisi: Any deal without resolving claimed safeguards issues useless
Kayhan:
President says sees no benefit in holding direct talks with Americans
Magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Taiwan
