Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 19

Arman-e Emrooz:

Last opportunity for reviving JCPOA

Ettela'at:

Kyrgyzstan drone attacks on Tajikistan leave 39 killed

Raeisi says no difference between Trump, Biden administration

Iran:

President Raeisi head to New York to attend UNGA meeting

Javan:

Bagheri Kani accompanies Raeisi on visit to New York

Raeisi says Iran has right to demand guarantees

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Palestinian Resistance downs Israeli regime spy drone

Raeisi: Any deal without resolving claimed safeguards issues useless

Kayhan:

President says sees no benefit in holding direct talks with Americans

Magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Taiwan

