Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 11

Abrar

Iran pens letter to UN chief on Albania’s recent baseless accusations

Iran strongly condemns US move in repeated imposition of sanctions on Intelligence Min.

US, E3 troika FMs discuss Iran’s nuclear deal

Iran to sign obligations to join SCO in Samarkand meeting: Moscow says

Akhbar-e-Sanat

Lebanon welcomes Iran’s gift to supply fuel for its power plants

Azarbaijan

Iran-Afghanistan trade downs 40%

Iran’s industrial products have considerable standing in Russia

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces foiles terrorist operation against Arbaeen pilgrims

Raeisi calls for rendering immediate relief services to Arbaeen pilgrims

Iran FM spox says Albania ‘victim of US scenario’

Afkar

Iran, Iraq established very good coop.: Mokhber

MA/