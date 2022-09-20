Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 20

Arman
IAEA’s signals for closing three alleged nuclear sites: AEOI chief
Arman-e Melli
Pres. Raeisi leaves Tehran for NY to attend UNGA meeting
Asia
Russian delegation in Tehran to broaden trade-economic ties
Abrar
No plan for holding talks with Americans on sidelines of UNGA meeting: Pres. Raeisi
Artak
US Nancy Pelosi’s Armenian visit ‘an opportunity to Tehran!’
Akhbar-e Sanat
Private sector welcomes Iran’s accession to Shanghai Coo. Org.
Eskenas
Iran’s trade outlook with ECO member states
Talk with US will have no benefit for Iranian people: Raeisi
Afkar
IAEA’s positive signals to Iran: AEOI chief
Iran believes in political approach for ending war in Caucasus region: FM spox
Eghtesad-e Pooya
Iran has no fear of negotiating with US: Pres. Raeisi
Eghtesad-e Saramad
Maritime achievements of Iran’s accession to SCO
US Commerce Department imposes sanctions on three Iranian planes
MA
