  1. Iran
Sep 20, 2022, 9:24 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 20

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 20

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, September 20.

Arman

IAEA’s signals for closing three alleged nuclear sites: AEOI chief

Arman-e Melli

Pres. Raeisi leaves Tehran for NY to attend UNGA meeting

Asia

Russian delegation in Tehran to broaden trade-economic ties

Abrar

No plan for holding talks with Americans on sidelines of UNGA meeting: Pres. Raeisi

Artak

US Nancy Pelosi’s Armenian visit ‘an opportunity to Tehran!’

Akhbar-e Sanat

Private sector welcomes Iran’s accession to Shanghai Coo. Org.

Eskenas

Iran’s trade outlook with ECO member states

Talk with US will have no benefit for Iranian people: Raeisi

Afkar

IAEA’s positive signals to Iran: AEOI chief

Iran believes in political approach for ending war in Caucasus region: FM spox

 Eghtesad-e Pooya

Iran has no fear of negotiating with US: Pres. Raeisi

Eghtesad-e Saramad

Maritime achievements of Iran’s accession to SCO

US Commerce Department imposes sanctions on three Iranian planes

MA

News Code 191627
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191627/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News