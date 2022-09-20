Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 20

Arman

IAEA’s signals for closing three alleged nuclear sites: AEOI chief

Arman-e Melli

Pres. Raeisi leaves Tehran for NY to attend UNGA meeting

Asia

Russian delegation in Tehran to broaden trade-economic ties

Abrar

No plan for holding talks with Americans on sidelines of UNGA meeting: Pres. Raeisi

Artak

US Nancy Pelosi’s Armenian visit ‘an opportunity to Tehran!’

Akhbar-e Sanat

Private sector welcomes Iran’s accession to Shanghai Coo. Org.

Eskenas

Iran’s trade outlook with ECO member states

Talk with US will have no benefit for Iranian people: Raeisi

Afkar

IAEA’s positive signals to Iran: AEOI chief

Iran believes in political approach for ending war in Caucasus region: FM spox

Eghtesad-e Pooya

Iran has no fear of negotiating with US: Pres. Raeisi

Eghtesad-e Saramad

Maritime achievements of Iran’s accession to SCO

US Commerce Department imposes sanctions on three Iranian planes

MA