Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 18

Abrar

Iran officially become member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Final decision regarding nuclear agreement is borne by Washington: Raeisi

Delegation of 80 Russian firms to travel to Iran soon: Putin to Raeisi

US Department of Treasury imposed new sanctions against Iran

Abrar-e Eghtesadi

Iran become SCO’s member officially in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

Eskenas

Attempts to isolate Iran completely failed: Pres. Raeisi

SCO opens golden opportunity for booming Iran’s economy

Eghtesad-e Pouya

Iran, Russia poised to broaden energy coop.

Eghtesad-e Mardom

Enemies’ efforts for isolating Iran with threats, sanctions completely failed

Ettela’at

Maximum interaction with world countries ‘Iran’s major foreign policy’: Raeisi

MA/