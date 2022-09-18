  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 18

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, September 18.

Abrar

Iran officially become member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Final decision regarding nuclear agreement is borne by Washington: Raeisi

Delegation of 80 Russian firms to travel to Iran soon: Putin to Raeisi

US Department of Treasury imposed new sanctions against Iran

Abrar-e Eghtesadi

Iran become SCO’s member officially in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

Eskenas

Attempts to isolate Iran completely failed: Pres. Raeisi

SCO opens golden opportunity for booming Iran’s economy

Eghtesad-e Pouya

Iran, Russia poised to broaden energy coop.

Eghtesad-e Mardom

Enemies’ efforts for isolating Iran with threats, sanctions completely failed

Ettela’at

Maximum interaction with world countries ‘Iran’s major foreign policy’: Raeisi

