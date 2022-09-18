Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 18

Abrar
Iran officially become member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Final decision regarding nuclear agreement is borne by Washington: Raeisi
Delegation of 80 Russian firms to travel to Iran soon: Putin to Raeisi
US Department of Treasury imposed new sanctions against Iran
Abrar-e Eghtesadi
Iran become SCO’s member officially in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand
Eskenas
Attempts to isolate Iran completely failed: Pres. Raeisi
SCO opens golden opportunity for booming Iran’s economy
Eghtesad-e Pouya
Iran, Russia poised to broaden energy coop.
Eghtesad-e Mardom
Enemies’ efforts for isolating Iran with threats, sanctions completely failed
Ettela’at
Maximum interaction with world countries ‘Iran’s major foreign policy’: Raeisi
