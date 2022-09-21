Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 21

Arman

Leader appoints members of Expediency Council for new term

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Bartering deal between Iran, Pakistan failed to become operational

Aftab

Iran must settle differences with IAEA: official

Abrar

UN must not be organization for powerful governments: Raeisi

US shows reaction to recent Raeisi’s remarks on Holocaust

France says there is no better proposal on table regarding JCPOA

US imposes sanctions against three Iranian airlines

It is unlikely JCPOA would achieve positive results soon: Borrell says

Akhbar-e Sanat

Coop. with Russia in energy sector can be in favor of Iran: ICCIMA

Azarbaijan

US Department of Commerce imposes sanctions on three Iranian airlines

Health-based agreement inked by SCO’s member states with a focus on Iran

Eskenas

Iran’s export of agri. products to boom with its membership at Shanghai Coop. Org.

Eghtesad-e Mardom

US must end economic terrorism instead of shedding crocodile tear: Amir-Abdollahian

MA/