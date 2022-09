Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 15

Arman-e Melli:

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to provide golden opportunity to Iran

LEader to attend Arbaeen mourning ceremony on Saturday

Asia:

Markets are dizzy

Ebtekar:

Iran to definitely become Shanghai organization member

Samarkand, gateway for Iran's entry into Shanghai organization

Ett'latat:

18 cooperation documents signed by Iran-Uzbekistan presidents

Taliban, Resistance forces engage in heavy clashes in Panjshir

Iran:

Iran's oil production rate at highest level in past 3 years

Iran-Uzbekistan trade to increase by four-fold

Javan:

SCO meeting in Samarkand strategic opportunity to Iran

Jomhouriye Eslami:

JCPOA revival possible after IAEA board meeting ends with no agreement

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Iran file successfully passes IAEA board's Sep. meeting

Keyhan:

Freezing cold winter awaits europe

Israeli regime's officer killed by two young Palestinian

MNA