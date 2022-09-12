Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 12

Etela'at:

Australia, several other British colonies call for independence

Javan:

Tamarchin border ready for returning of 100k Arbaeen pilgrims to country

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran calls on Europe not to enter phase of destructing diplomatic process

Russia confirms retreating from some regions in Kharkiv

Turkey expels more than 3,000 refugees

Shargh:

Iran's cinema still shining

Kayhan:

11 Iranian pilgrims martyred in car blast in Iraq

Israeli regime thanks European troika for issuing anti-Iranian statement

MP