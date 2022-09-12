Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 12

Etela'at:
Australia, several other British colonies call for independence
Javan:
Tamarchin border ready for returning of 100k Arbaeen pilgrims to country
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran calls on Europe not to enter phase of destructing diplomatic process
Russia confirms retreating from some regions in Kharkiv
Turkey expels more than 3,000 refugees
Shargh:
Iran's cinema still shining
Kayhan:
11 Iranian pilgrims martyred in car blast in Iraq
Israeli regime thanks European troika for issuing anti-Iranian statement
MP
Your Comment